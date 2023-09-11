Charles Grevious
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Dec 23, 2009
-
- 4,936
-
- 8,105
-
- 113
Yes, there is a GBK thread (GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2023 Campaign) whereby Joe Iacono gives his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on 9/2. The Black Knights are currently 1-1 and still with tons of questions that have to be answered and Friday's contest should provide a clearer picture of who the 2023 Army Black Knights really are.
This current thread is specifically for the prediction of the Army-UTSA contest on Friday (9/15), so let your comments flow!
This current thread is specifically for the prediction of the Army-UTSA contest on Friday (9/15), so let your comments flow!