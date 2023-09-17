ADVERTISEMENT

The Inside Stuff Official Army-Syracuse (9/23) Game Prediction Thread

Charles Grevious

Moderator
Dec 23, 2009
Yes, there is a GBK thread (GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2023 Campaign) whereby Joe Iacono gives his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on 9/2. The Black Knights are currently 2-1 and coming off of a huge win on Friday against UTSA.

Based on Army’s schedule, we can probably off by saying, “This weekend’s game is a “huge game/must win” for the Black Knights.

Needless to say, that is exactly what Saturday’s contest versus Syracuse (3-0) on the road will be .. “huge game/must win”.

378123607_10161052021138624_1073903532448583112_n.jpg


Friday's win did provide a clearer picture of who the 2023 Army Black Knights can be.

This current thread is specifically for the prediction of the Army-Syracuse contest on Saturday (9/23), so let your comments flow!

 
