Charles Grevious
Moderator
Moderator
-
Dec 23, 2009
-
- 4,938
-
- 8,115
-
- 113
Yes, there is a GBK thread (GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2023 Campaign) whereby Joe Iacono gives his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on 9/2. The Black Knights are currently 2-1 and coming off of a huge win on Friday against UTSA.
Based on Army’s schedule, we can probably off by saying, “This weekend’s game is a “huge game/must win” for the Black Knights.
Needless to say, that is exactly what Saturday’s contest versus Syracuse (3-0) on the road will be .. “huge game/must win”.
Friday's win did provide a clearer picture of who the 2023 Army Black Knights can be.
This current thread is specifically for the prediction of the Army-Syracuse contest on Saturday (9/23), so let your comments flow!
