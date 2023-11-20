Charles Grevious
As you already know, there is a GBK thread (GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2023 Campaign) whereby Joe Iacono gives his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on 9/2.
Well here we are with one game remaining and despite what started out for the Black Knights as a “horrible” 3/4 of the season, Army has now won three games in a row and on 12/9 will be taking on academy rival, Navy, with so much at stake.
Can the Black Knights continue the momentum as they close out their 2023 football campaign?
Although the contest is two weeks away, it is never too early, especially with the Black Knights and Midshipmen to chime in with your prediction for the upcoming contest.
