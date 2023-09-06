ADVERTISEMENT

Army Football Official Army-Delaware State (9/9) Game Prediction Thread

Charles Grevious

Charles Grevious

Moderator
Moderator
Dec 23, 2009
4,935
8,098
113
Yes, there is a GBK thread (GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2023 Campaign) whereby Joe Iacono gives his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on 9/2 and as all witnessed, it was not a very good showing, that resulted in the Black Knights losing to ULM.

This current thread is specifically for the prediction of the Army-Delaware State contest on Saturday (9/9), so let your comments flow!
 
  • Like
Reactions: BlackKnightStrong, DocJayy, Armyranger26 and 2 others
