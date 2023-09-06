JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an
alternative browser
.
Yes, there is a GBK thread ( ) whereby Joe Iacono gives his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on 9/2 and as all witnessed, it was not a very good showing, that resulted in the Black Knights losing to ULM. GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2023 Campaign
This current thread is specifically for the prediction of the Army-Delaware State contest on Saturday (9/9), so let your comments flow!
First Captain
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
General of the Army
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
First Captain
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
First Captain
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
First Captain
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
First Captain
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
General of the Army
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
First Captain
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
First Captain
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.