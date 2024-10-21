ADVERTISEMENT

Unofficial Prediction Thread - Notre Dame vs. Navy

Just for fun, and given that Army West Point is in a bye week.

I believe the betting line this morning was favoring the Irish around 12 points. I suspect that it might go lower over the next few days.

I've watched each of their games this season (lot of ND grads in the family plus watching our biggest rival like a hawk). Notre Dame is quite beatable this year, as demonstrated by Northern Illinois victory early this season. Their QB is more effective running than passing, though the last two games he seems to be passing better. Of course the Irish are big, fast, and more athletic. They really ought to just run and run, with maybe throwing a dozen passes.

navy has a great offense, but its defense has tended to give up lots of pounts.

Should be an exciting game at Noon on Saturday. Irish will go mostly to the air, making this a closer game to be resolved in the final minutes if not overtime.

navy 22, Notre Dame 24
 
