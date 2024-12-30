ADVERTISEMENT

The Greatest Army Football Players of All Time?

There has been tons of chatter on this message board regarding Bryson Daily and where he ranks among those names that are considered some of the greatest football players to play for Army West Point.

First, I won’t even attempt to define greatest, because it is a relative to term and can mean different things for different people. For example, some fans consider MVP and Greatness to mean the same thing, while others feel there’s a distinction between the two.

Another thought when it comes to greatness is the timeframe. What do I mean by that? Well, not too many former Army players have made it to the NFL, and those that have can easily be considered outstanding football players.

However, allow me to use Alejandro Villanueva as an example of what I will deem as “delayed” greatness. The 6-foot-9 and 290 pounder, played defensive line, offensive tackle and wide receiver/tight end for us before becoming an Army Ranger and serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan, where he earned the Bronze Star for his service. He was damn good wearing the Black & Gold, but I would not consider his tenure at West Point as a ballplayer, great.

After failing to make several NFL teams as a tight end and defensive end, the Pittsburgh Steelers converted him to an offensive tackle, and Villanueva played eight seasons, making two Pro Bowl appearances. Greatness at the NFL level for sure.

Actually, GBK did the following article back on 12/14/11. THE TOP 10 ARMY PLAYERS OF THE LAST DECADE

Finally, this is a different era of football compared to the days that some of the former players who were designated as great played. Hence, the game and the players themselves have evolved.

All of that being said, Here are my Top Five Army Football Players that I have seen play.
  1. Josh McNary
  2. Steve Anderson
  3. Caleb Campbell
  4. Bryson Daily
  5. Ali Villanueva

Who would you consider to be your Top Five Army Football Players of All-Time?
 
