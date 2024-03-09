ADVERTISEMENT

The Inside Stuff That One Single Army Football Question For Coach Monken?

The 2024 Spring practice has kicked off for the Army Black Knights, and there are tons of unanswered questions that will need to be answered by the conclusion of spring ball.

Here at GoBlackKnights.com, we have our questions that we hope will be answered, but we want to turn the question segment over to the Army Football Fanbase here on GBK.

That being said, if you had the opportunity to ask Head Coach Jeff Monken one question surrounding the 2024 team, player personnel, new conference, new offensive system, etc.

WHAT WOULD THAT QUESTION BE?
 
