Official Army-Rice Game (9/21) Prediction Thread

Charles Grevious

Moderator
Dec 23, 2009
There is a GBK article (GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2024 Campaign) whereby Joe Iacono has given his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on Friday (8/30).

This past weekend, the Black Knights had a bye week, but it only building up to the expected home game at Michie Stadium to take on visiting Rice. The Army squad is coming into the game with a 2-0 record, leading the nation in rushing, and are favorites in this game.

Favorite is good to hear, but as someone once said ... "THAT IS WHY YOU PLAY THE GAME".

With being said, chime in with your prediction for Saturday's upcoming contest.
 
