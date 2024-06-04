ADVERTISEMENT

The Inside Stuff GBK: "Best Non-Army Football Sports Thing I Saw Today Thread!"

Charles Grevious

Charles Grevious

Moderator
Moderator
Dec 23, 2009
4,923
8,036
113
Hey Army Fans and GBK Subscribers,

As you know, GBK is always attempting to come up with ideas to ensure that during this offseason, but honestly, all the time ... the 12th Knight message board is active, engaging, and interactive.

That being said and again, here we are in June and one thread that we want to start is called "Best Non-Army Football Sports Thing I Saw Today!".

447634746_10161519751858624_7112228951465816386_n.jpg


Needless to say there are so many sports-related topics, so this is not a matter of BEST topic per se, but more so what caught your eye and others can talk about it or add their own Best Non-Army Football Sports Thing I Saw Today.

There are a couple of topics that caught my attention from yesterday’s sports activities, but I am going to allow the fans here to chime in first …

… SO LET’S KICK THIS OFF RIGHT NOW!
 
