The Inside Stuff College Football Playoff rankings schedule, release dates

Throughout the 2024-25 College Football Playoff season, we'll get six weekly playoff rankings shows to give us a look at where things stand. The first one was revealed today, Tuesday, Nov. 5 on ESPN with Oregon coming in at No. 1.

These rankings will continue through the sixth and final reveal on Sunday, Dec. 8 (Selection Day). Check out the full schedule and final rankings below.

2024-25 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates​

Here's the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements. All times ET and announcements will be made on ESPN.

  • 8:30-9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 12*
  • 7-8 p.m ET Tuesday, Nov. 19
  • 8-9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26
  • 7-7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 3
  • 12-4 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 8 (Selection Day)
*Approximate start time. Show will be between the State Farm Champions Classic games.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 rankings

RANKSCHOOLRECORD
1Oregon9-0
2Ohio State7-1
3Georgia7-1
4Miami9-0
5Texas7-1
6Penn State7-1
7Tennessee7-1
8Indiana9-0
9BYU8-0
10Notre Dame7-1
11Alabama6-2
12Boise State7-1
13SMU8-1
14Texas A&M7-2
15LSU6-2
16Ole Miss7-2
17Iowa State7-1
18Pittsburgh7-1
19Kansas State7-2
20Colorado6-2
21Washington State7-1
22Louisville6-3
23Clemson6-2
24Missouri6-2
25Army8-0
 
