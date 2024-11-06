Charles Grevious
Throughout the 2024-25 College Football Playoff season, we'll get six weekly playoff rankings shows to give us a look at where things stand. The first one was revealed today, Tuesday, Nov. 5 on ESPN with Oregon coming in at No. 1.
These rankings will continue through the sixth and final reveal on Sunday, Dec. 8 (Selection Day). Check out the full schedule and final rankings below.
Tuesday, Nov. 5 rankings
2024-25 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, datesHere's the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements. All times ET and announcements will be made on ESPN.
- 8:30-9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 12*
- 7-8 p.m ET Tuesday, Nov. 19
- 8-9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26
- 7-7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 3
- 12-4 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 8 (Selection Day)
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|1
|Oregon
|9-0
|2
|Ohio State
|7-1
|3
|Georgia
|7-1
|4
|Miami
|9-0
|5
|Texas
|7-1
|6
|Penn State
|7-1
|7
|Tennessee
|7-1
|8
|Indiana
|9-0
|9
|BYU
|8-0
|10
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|11
|Alabama
|6-2
|12
|Boise State
|7-1
|13
|SMU
|8-1
|14
|Texas A&M
|7-2
|15
|LSU
|6-2
|16
|Ole Miss
|7-2
|17
|Iowa State
|7-1
|18
|Pittsburgh
|7-1
|19
|Kansas State
|7-2
|20
|Colorado
|6-2
|21
|Washington State
|7-1
|22
|Louisville
|6-3
|23
|Clemson
|6-2
|24
|Missouri
|6-2
|25
|Army
|8-0