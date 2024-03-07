For me, it has been a long, but eventful and humbling several days surrounding Army West Point and two of the institutions' athletic programs.



I will briefly share these moments as Charles Grevious that is not associated with any media outlets.



I had a great Airbnb weekend at West Point, with family and reconnecting with several folks that I have had the privilege of meeting during my twin son’s (Chris & Sean … 2007 Grads) journey at the academy.



Our major reason for being there was in memory of Stephen Dwyer Jr., USA, Class of 2009. Steve died in a training accident while deployed with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Chris and Stephen were rugby teammates and tons of Stephen’s former teammates from various graduating classes were on hand this weekend to honor him and his family at the Friday service, along with a great halftime tribute to him at the Army-Cal Berkeley, which Army West Point won.

This was followed by me receiving an invitation from Army Head Football Jeff Monken to be his guest for the team’s Football Banquet at Ike Hall which took place yesterday evening.



This was an enjoyable time, which started with Rich DeMarco, who was the Master of Ceremonies opening up the evening’s event, followed by dinner, which proceeded by welcoming remarks from Head Coach Jeff Monken.

Then came the Senior Class Presentation, which was handled by Coach Monken, who provided insight to each senior (which included the senior support staff), that the typical fan including myself might not have known. Hence, it resulted in lots of wow, laughing, smiling and even some pensive reactions.



At the end of that Senior Class Presentation, you truly got a real sense of what the Army Football Brotherhood and Program is all about.



This was followed by several group and individual awards.

Phil Steele, College Football Network and Special Post-Season Award Presentations

Creighton W. Abrams Memorial Award: Presented to the team captains in memory of Gen. Abrams, Class of 1936

LTG Garrison Davidson Award: Presented to the graduating senior who maintains the highest military grade, while being further distinguished by his excellence in the areas of honor, country, sportsmanship and leadership.

MAJ William C. Whitehead Jr. Memorial Award: Presented to graduating players with the highest class standing.

Thomas West Hammond Memorial Award: Presented to the outstanding Lineman

COL James Gillespie Memorial Award: Presented to the player who displays outstanding dedication, unfailing performance and consistently contributes to the Army football team.

COL Joel “Dopey” Stephens Memorial Award: Presented to the outstanding offensive and defensive scout team player.

The Army Lifter of the Year: Presented to the athlete who has demonstrated the greatest commitment to the personal development on and off the field.

The Anthony Miller Coach Staff Award: Presented to the Most Inspirational Player.

1LT Chase Prasnicki Memorial Award: Presented to the First Class Cadet on the Army Football Team who embodies the values of loyalty, selfless service, and teamwork in honor of 1LT Steven Chase Prasnicki, Class of 2010, who was killed in action in June, 2012.

The Black Lion Award (MAJ Don Holleder): Presented to the football payer who best exemplifies the character of Don Holleder reflection leadership, courage, devotion and selfless service.

COL Thruston Hughes Memorial Award: Presented to the Most Valuable Player.

This was all followed up by Coach Monken remarks ‘Looking Ahead to 2024’



Rich DeMarco added his closing remarks … folks then attended the Post Reception at Crest Hall to close out a fun evening