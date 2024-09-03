Official Army-FAU Game (9/7) Prediction Thread

Charles Grevious
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Dec 23, 2009
-
- 5,047
-
- 8,682
-
- 113
There is a GBK article (GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2024 Campaign) whereby Joe Iacono has given his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on Friday (8/30).
Last Friday, the Black Knights were at home at Michie Stadium against Lehigh and came away with a solid win. Now they hit the road to take on a tough Florida Atlantic team, which will be their first true test of the season.
With being said, chime in with your prediction for Saturday's upcoming contest.
Last Friday, the Black Knights were at home at Michie Stadium against Lehigh and came away with a solid win. Now they hit the road to take on a tough Florida Atlantic team, which will be their first true test of the season.
With being said, chime in with your prediction for Saturday's upcoming contest.