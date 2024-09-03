ADVERTISEMENT

Official Army-FAU Game (9/7) Prediction Thread

Charles Grevious

Charles Grevious

Moderator
Moderator
Dec 23, 2009
5,047
8,682
113
There is a GBK article (GBK: Predicting Army Black Knights' 2024 Campaign) whereby Joe Iacono has given his prediction of the upcoming season, which kicked off on Friday (8/30).

Last Friday, the Black Knights were at home at Michie Stadium against Lehigh and came away with a solid win. Now they hit the road to take on a tough Florida Atlantic team, which will be their first true test of the season.

With being said, chime in with your prediction for Saturday's upcoming contest.
 
