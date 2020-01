Two of the Black Knights' top players under the Monken era of Army football will be showcasing their talents today in front of NFL personnel in two high profile All-Star football venues.



Cornerback Elijah Riley will be participating in the East-West All-Star Game and MLB Cole Christiansen in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.



We have set up this non-premium message board thread for those who would like to chime in on both games (pre, during and post) or more so, the play of Christiansen & Riley.



GAME TIMES:

East-West All-Star Game @ 3pm EST

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl @ 7pm EST (NFL Network)

NOTABLE: However you might the majority of fans conversing/chatting on these games on the following thread on the GBK 12th Premium Message Board ( Click Here To Access



However you might the majority of fans conversing/chatting on these games on the following thread on the GBK 12thMessage Board ().

#23 + #Destiny = God's Plan (You have to know who you are, to know where you are going).



"The worse thing is to have the General in the kitchen cooking the food & the Cook out in the field leading the battle." #ArmyFootball @ERiley011 @Rivals #GoBlackKnights https://t.co/8q8cYWXOKZ — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) January 12, 2020

Related GBK Article: