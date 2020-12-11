Charles Grevious
THE GAME: Army vs. Navy
Location: West Point, New York
Game Time: 3:00pm EST, Saturday, December 12th
GBK Cover-It-Live Opens: Saturday (12/12) @ 9:00 am EST in conjunction with the ESPN College GameDay Crew, who will be on the campus of West Point.
TV: CBS Television Network
Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color analyst) & Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter)
You can enter the LIVE CHAT through either of our two message boards (which is where the LIVE chat will take place)...
... Non-Premium (CLICK HERE - Army Black Knights Football) or Premium (CLICK HERE - The 12th Knight) door!
With that being said, “Who’s Got Their Game Face On? .... Because It Is Showtime. See you back here at 2:45pm EST on Saturday (if not sooner) and even if by chance you are one of the lucky few taking in the game LIVE from Michie Stadium, you can still jump on either of the COVER-IT-LIVE Threads (The 12th Knight or Army Black Knights Football Message Boards).
THIS IS LIVE & COMMENTS ON THIS THREAD AND RELATIVE TO PRE-GAME CHATTER ... WELL, IT CAN START ANYTIME (FROM NOW - END OF THE GAME).
NEEDLESS TO SAY, WE HOPE TO SEE EVERYONE HERE WITH YOUR GAME FACE ON.
WE WELCOME ALL COMMENTS THAT FALL WITHIN GUIDELINES OF BEING RESPECTABLE.
Note: That the most active fan participation with The LIVE Chat is on the 12th Knight premium message board. In addition, there will be minimum moderation of these threads, although GBK Recruiting Analyst A.M. Allan will be peeking in from time to time throughout the contest.
Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?
