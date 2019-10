West Point, New York12:00pm EST, Saturday, October 26thSaturday (10/26) @ 11:45 am EST (however anyone can chime in at anytime prior to and of course during the game)CBS Sports NetworkBen Holden (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst) & Tina Cervasio (sideline reporter)Historically, our Cover-It-Live would be housed on the front page of our GBK site, which would take you the our CIL content page and you would be allowed to link right in the the Live Chat.However, for the Army-San Jose contest and going forward, the Cover-It-Live service has ceased and is no longer an option. Therefore you can enter the LIVE CHAT through either of our two message boards (which is where the LIVE chat will take place)....... Non-Premium ( CLICK HERE - Army Black Knights Football ) or Premium ( CLICK HERE - The 12th Knight ) door!With that being said,See you back here at 11:45am EST on Saturday (if not sooner) and even if you are taking in the game LIVE from Michie Stadium (West Point), you can still jump on either of the COVER-IT-LIVE Threads (The 12th Knight or Army Black Knights Football Message Boards).