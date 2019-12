THE OPENING KICKOFF



• West Point is averaging 302.6 rushing yards per game (3rd nationally) in 2019 and has 3,329 net rushing yards total (3rd). The Black Knights' 40 rushing scores are tied for first in the nation, while its 5.3 yards per rush is good for 20th.

• Army is 11th nationally in passing defense (11th), ed for 14th in fumble recoveries (10), is 22nd in first downs allowed (192) and scoring (19.6) and 23rd in total defense (323.8).

• The Black Knights finished with 594 rushing yards in the VMI win, good for third most in program history and the most since Nov. 18, 1989 vs. Colgate. West Point’s 643 total yards of offense (594 rushing, 49 passing) is the most since netting 671 vs. Lafayette on Oct. 15, 2016.

• Army’s 99-yard drive in the third quarter was its first since putting together an 18 play, 99-yard drive at Ohio State on Sept. 16, 2017. It is Army’s third drive this season of 95 yards or more.

• Kelvin Hopkins finished with a career-high 208 rushing yards, his first career game over 200 yards. He was first Army quarterback to rush for 200 or more yards in a game since Ahmad Bradshaw had 244 at North Texas on Nov. 18, 2017.

• It marked Hopkins’ sixth career game with 100 or more rushing yards. He now has 1,684 career yards on the ground, good for 22nd in program history.

• Connor Slomka’s career-high three rushing scores now gives him seven touchdowns on the season and 16 for his career. It was his second career multi-rushing TD game.

• Army's defense has allowed 13 points over the last two games. The last me Army allowed 13 points or fewer over a two-game span was in 1977, allowing seven to Holy Cross (10/29) and six to Air Force (11/5).

• The Black Knights limited VMI to just 40 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Over the last two contests, Army has held its opponents to just 66 combined rushing yards.

• Army head coach Jeff Monken picked up his 40th career victory at West Point. He is ed with Tom Cahill (1966- 73) for fourth all- me at Army in wins.



ARMY-HAWAII HISTORY



• This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Army and Hawaii.

• Hawaii leads the all-time series between the two institutions, 3-1. Army won the most recent contest last season at Michie Stadium by a score of 28-21.

• Monken is familiar with the Aloha State. He was a graduate assistant at Hawaii from 1989-90, where he coached the slotbacks and the secondary.